Sunshine is back Friday, along with comfortable humidity and temperatures to enjoy. Clouds will be on the increase tonight, leading into scattered rain chances Saturday. We’ll keep rain chances in the forecast Saturday night into Sunday, with nicer conditions arriving early next week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday Low 55˚ / High 81˚ Mostly Sunny
Saturday Low 58° / High 82° Scattered PM Storms
Sunday Low 64˚ / High 83˚ Scattered AM Showers
Monday Low 61˚ / High 85˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday Low 59˚ / High 86˚ Mostly Sunny