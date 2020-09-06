Sunshine will continue to dominate the skies today, and for the remainder of Labor Day weekend. Humidity will remain comfortable, before cranking back up as we get into the early part of next week. Our next chance at rain looks to hold off until Wednesday. For a complete forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Sunday: High 84˚/ Low 60˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: High 88˚/ Low 64˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: High 90˚/ Low 67˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: High 86˚/ Low 64˚ Scattered Storms
Thursday: High 81˚/ Low 65˚ Scattered Storms
