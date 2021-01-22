Sunshine returns Friday, but it’ll be colder, with highs only stretching to the low-40s. Similar conditions stick around for Saturday, before widespread, soaking rains take over late in the weekend into early next week.
For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday: Low 32˚ / High 43˚ Mostly Sunny
Saturday: Low 23˚ / High 45˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday: Low 28˚ / High 52˚ Scattered Showers
Monday: Low 43˚ / High 58˚ Showers/Storms Likely
Tuesday: Low 34˚ / High 45˚ Partly Sunny
