Sunshine is here Monday and will stay for the foreseeable future. Combine this with southerly winds, and we’ll be looking at highs between the mid-60s and low-70s for much of the week. The next opportunity at rainfall will arrive Thursday afternoon, increasing in coverage as we close in on the weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday: Low 32˚ / High 68˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 38˚ / High 67˚ Partly Sunny
Wednesday: Low 47˚ / High 72˚ Partly Sunny
Thursday: Low 56˚ / High 70˚ Scattered PM Showers
Friday: Low 56˚ / High 69˚ Scattered Showers
