Cold conditions early Thursday will make way to rays of sunshine and a warming trend. Afternoon highs should range somewhere between the mid and upper 50s. A warming trend follows Friday into the weekend, with readings firmly in the 60s by Sunday afternoon. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday Low 28˚ / High 55˚ Decreasing Clouds
Friday Low 29˚ / High 57˚ Mostly Sunny
Saturday Low 31˚ / High 60˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday Low 33˚ / High 63˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday Low 37˚ / High 67˚ Mostly Sunny