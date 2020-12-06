Rays of sunshine are back again Sunday, with plenty more to follow as we enter the new workweek. We may squeeze out a few flurries early Monday morning, but otherwise, conditions will be relatively quiet. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: High 52˚/ Low 27˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: High 43˚/ Low 29˚ Partly Sunny
Tuesday: High 47˚/ Low 26˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: High 52°/ Low 24° Mostly Sunny
Thursday: High 57°/ Low 34° Mostly Sunny
