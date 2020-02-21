Sunny, cold and quiet will be our conditions Friday. A warming trend will result in immaculate conditions this weekend before widespread showers take over with a passing cold front Sunday evening into early next week. For more forecast details, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Friday: High 40/Low 20, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 54/Low 22, mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 58/Low 31, increasing clouds
- Monday: High 55/Low 40, showers likely
- Tuesday: High 55/Low 44, scattered morning showers
