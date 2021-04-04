Sunshine will continue to dominate on this Easter Sunday. It’ll be immaculate in the great outdoors, with highs stretching to about 70. Even warmer conditions arrive Monday into Tuesday, with rain chances arriving at midweek. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: Low 39˚ / High 70˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: Low 45˚ / High 73˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 51˚ / High 77˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: Low 55˚ / High 77˚ PM Showers/Storms Likely
Thursday: Low 58˚ / High 74˚ Scattered Storms
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.