Sunshine is set to dominate the pattern Monday and much of this week. But we’ll have to deal with temperature swings as a moisture-starved cold front moves through. The good news is that behind that passing front, not only will temperatures fall, but humidity will take a hit as well. This should open the door to beautiful conditions Tuesday into Wednesday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG,com.
Monday: Low 67˚ / High 90˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 63˚ / High 82˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: Low 60˚ / High 80˚ Mostly Sunny
Thursday: Low 56˚ / High 81˚ Mostly Sunny
Friday: Low 58˚ / High 88˚ Mostly Sunny