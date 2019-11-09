Sunshine will dominate the entirety of the weekend, with a warming trend seeing readings in the low 60s come Sunday afternoon. Rain chances will enter the fold on Veterans Day, with the possibility of a transition involving snowflakes arriving late Monday afternoon into Monday night. We’ll obviously be keeping a close eye on this. Stay up to date with the latest at http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Saturday: 54˚/22˚ Mostly Sunny
- Sunday: 62˚/33˚ Mostly Sunny
- Monday: 48˚/27˚ Scattered Rain/Snow Showers
- Tuesday: 30˚/19˚ Mostly Sunny
- Wednesday: 39˚/14˚ Partly Sunny
