Sunshine will maintain control over weather as we start the new workweek. It’ll be very warm, with highs between the mid and upper 70s. A moisture-starved cold front escorts in cooler air, along with more clouds Tuesday. For more forecast info, see http://WxornotBG.com.

Monday: Low 46˚ / High 77˚ Mostly Sunny

Tuesday: Low 47˚ / High 65˚ Mostly Sunny

Wednesday: Low 44˚ / High 66˚ Isolated Showers

Thursday: Low 40˚ / High 67˚ Partly Sunny

Friday: Low 41° / High 64° Partly Sunny