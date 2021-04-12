Sunshine will maintain control over weather as we start the new workweek. It’ll be very warm, with highs between the mid and upper 70s. A moisture-starved cold front escorts in cooler air, along with more clouds Tuesday. For more forecast info, see http://WxornotBG.com.
Monday: Low 46˚ / High 77˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 47˚ / High 65˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: Low 44˚ / High 66˚ Isolated Showers
Thursday: Low 40˚ / High 67˚ Partly Sunny
Friday: Low 41° / High 64° Partly Sunny
