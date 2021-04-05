Rays of sunshine remain the dominating factor Monday and Tuesday. Warmer temperatures will join the party, hitting their ceiling between the mid and upper 70s. Clouds increase Tuesday night, with rain and storm chances picking up Wednesday into Thursday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday: Low 45˚ / High 75˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 51˚ / High 77˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: Low 55˚ / High 78˚ PM Showers/Storms Likely
Thursday: Low 58˚ / High 72˚ Scattered Storms
Friday: Low 52˚ / High 71˚ Isolated Showers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.