Blazing heat and humidity won’t be going anywhere Tuesday. Thermometers will be settling in the low to mid-90s for the highs, with heat indices making a run at triple-digits. As we’ve become accustomed to, scattered storm chances will be possible as well. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Tuesday: High 93/Low 70, scattered storms
- Wednesday: High 92/Low 72, scattered storms
- Thursday: High 92/Low 69, scattered storms
- Friday: High 90/Low 69, scattered storms
- Saturday: High 89/Low 72, scattered storms
