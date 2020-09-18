A true taste of fall weather arrives Friday, with northerly winds holding afternoon highs to the low 70s. Early morning readings in the 40s for some will make for very crisp starts throughout the upcoming weekend. This will be followed by immaculate conditions under sunny skies and seasonably cool readings on thermometers. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Friday: High 75˚/ Low 58˚ Mostly Sunny
Saturday: High 71˚/ Low 49˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday: High 75˚/ Low 51˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: High 77˚/ Low 48˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: High 78˚/ Low 50˚ Mostly Sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.