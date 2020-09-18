A true taste of fall weather arrives Friday, with northerly winds holding afternoon highs to the low 70s. Early morning readings in the 40s for some will make for very crisp starts throughout the upcoming weekend. This will be followed by immaculate conditions under sunny skies and seasonably cool readings on thermometers. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.

Friday: High 75˚/ Low 58˚ Mostly Sunny

Saturday: High 71˚/ Low 49˚ Mostly Sunny

Sunday: High 75˚/ Low 51˚ Mostly Sunny

Monday: High 77˚/ Low 48˚ Mostly Sunny

Tuesday: High 78˚/ Low 50˚ Mostly Sunny

Meteorologist, founder of WxOrNotBG.com

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.