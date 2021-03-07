Our prolonged period of quiet weather will continue Sunday, with warmer temperatures reaching to around 60. We’ll see even higher readings through the early part of this week, with our next rain chances holding off until Thursday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: Low 30˚ / High 59˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: Low 33˚ / High 66˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 38˚ / High 64˚ Partly Sunny
Wednesday: Low 45˚ / High 68˚ Partly Sunny
Thursday: Low 56˚ / High 70˚ Scattered Showers
