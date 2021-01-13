Increasing clouds will join swift southerly winds Thursday. This will result in above-average temperatures for the second day in a row. Hit-and-miss rain/snow showers accompany a passing cold front tonight. This will be followed by scattered snow chances Friday night into Saturday, which could bring minor accumulations to the area. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday: Low 31˚ / High 53˚ Isolated PM Wintry Mix
Friday: Low 33˚ / High 45˚ Scattered PM Snow Showers
Saturday: Low 27˚ / High 36˚ Scattered Snow Showers
Sunday: Low 25˚ / High 42˚ Partly Sunny
Monday: Low / 25˚ / High 44˚ Mostly Sunny
