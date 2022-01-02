Blustery conditions will send temperatures slowly falling throughout Sunday. With just enough available moisture, we may see rounds of a scattered wintry mix, or even light snow, before it’s all said and done. Accumulations will be little to none. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday Low 21˚ / High 34˚ Scattered Wintry Mix
Monday Low 17˚ / High 38˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday Low 24˚ / High 50˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday Low 35˚ / High 56˚ Scattered Showers
Thursday Low 38˚ / High 58˚ Scattered Showers