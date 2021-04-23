Clouds will be on the increase Friday as we complete the final day of the workweek. It’ll be warmer as a result, with highs in the mid 60s. Likely shower and storm chances arrive tonight, and unfortunately, will last through the entirety of our Saturday. Improvement follows to end the weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.

Friday: Low 38˚ / High 64˚ Scattered PM Showers

Saturday: Low 48˚ / High 61˚ Showers/Storms Likely

Sunday: Low 45˚ / High 68˚ Partly Sunny

Monday: Low 44˚ / High 77˚ Mostly Sunny

Tuesday: Low 47˚ / High 82˚ Mostly Sunny