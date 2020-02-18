Rain showers Tuesday morning should taper off throughout the day. Temperatures will quickly fall off as a cold front advances southeast of the area. Clearing skies will take over Tuesday night, allowing for ample sunshine Wednesday. It’ll be cooler, however, with highs ranging between the low and mid 40s. For more detailed forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Tuesday: High 55/Low 38, morning showers
- Wednesday: High 46/Low 30, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 41/Low 30, partly sunny
- Friday: High 42/Low 19, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 50/Low 27, mostly sunny
