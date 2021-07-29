Thursday could possibly be the hottest day of the year thus far as highs reach between the mid and upper 90s. Heat indices should definitely break into the triple-digits. Scattered storm chances arrive as early as Friday afternoon and will hang around through the weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday: Low 72˚ / High 97˚ Mostly Sunny
Friday: Low 74˚ / High 92˚ Scattered PM Storms
Saturday: Low 65˚ / High 86˚ Scattered Storms
Sunday: Low 73˚ / High 85˚ Scattered Storms
Monday: Low 63˚ / High 83˚ Mostly Sunny