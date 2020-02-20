Cloudy skies with a few flurries early Thursday should break up to reveal sunshine as the afternoon progresses. It’ll be colder in the temperature department, with highs only making it to about 40 degrees. Similar conditions stay in place Friday into Saturday, before rain chances return late Sunday into Monday. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Thursday: High 40/Low 29, decreasing clouds
- Friday: High 42/Low 20, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 51/Low 25, mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 48/Low 35, scattered showers
- Monday: High 60/Low 39, showers likely
