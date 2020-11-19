Sunshine remains the name of the weather game Thursday. It’ll be much warmer as well, thanks to winds turning out of the southwest. Temperatures remain above average Friday into the weekend, with our next significant shot at the rain holding off until late Sunday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Thursday: High 65˚/ Low 34˚ Mostly Sunny
Friday: High 66˚/ Low 39˚ Mostly Sunny
Saturday: High 70˚/ Low 45˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday: High 68˚/ Low 51˚ PM Showers Likely
Monday: High 54˚/ Low 42˚Scattered AM Showers
