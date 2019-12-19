High pressure will provide sunshine across the area Thursday. It’ll remain cool, with highs trying to reach the low 40s. Increasing clouds will accompany warmer temperatures Friday, and this trend should continue into the weekend and the early part of Christmas week. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Thursday: High 42/Low 19, mostly sunny
- Friday: High 50/Low 29, increasing clouds
- Saturday: High 55/Low 31, partly sunny
- Sunday: High 57/Low 36, partly sunny
- Monday: High 58/Low 36, mostly sunny
