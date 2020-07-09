Patchy fog gives way to mostly sunny skies Thursday. It’ll be very hot and humid yet again, which will prime our atmosphere for afternoon shower and storm chances. A cold front brings more prominent chances for the wet stuff come Friday, with a drier Saturday set to follow. For more forecast information, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Thursday: High 93/Low 69, scattered storms
- Friday: High 88/Low 72, scattered storms
- Saturday: High 90/Low 72, isolated storms
- Sunday: High 89/Low 68, scattered storms
- Monday: High 88/Low 66, isolated storms
