Partly to mostly sunny skies will be the weather story for another day across southcentral Kentucky. We’ll stay near average in the temperature department Thursday, but increasing heat and humidity will arrive Friday, priming our atmosphere for the possibility of pop-up storms during the afternoon. Better chances for the wet stuff come throughout the weekend. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Thursday: High 87/Low 64, mostly sunny
- Friday: High 89/Low 67, isolated afternoon storms
- Saturday: High 90/Low 70, scattered storms
- Sunday: High 86/Low 72, scattered storms
- Monday: High 91/Low 71, scattered storms
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.