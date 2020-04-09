Strong winds will pour in from the northwest Thursday. Although it will be sunny, it will be much colder than what we’ve grown accustomed to lately. Friday will be similar, with frost possible by sunrise Saturday. Rain chances return for the weekend. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Thursday: High 59/Low 48, mostly sunny – and windy
- Friday: High 54/Low 35, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 62/Low 34, isolated showers
- Sunday: High 64/Low 48, showers/storms likely
- Monday: High 62/Low 50, partly sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.