Thursday will bring another day of intense heat and humidity to deal with as heat indices return well into the triple digits. The good news is that relief will finally arrive Friday into Saturday, as a passing cold front brings scattered storm chances to the area. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday Low 73˚ / High 96˚ Mostly Sunny
Friday Low 73˚ / High 93˚ Scattered Storms
Saturday Low 72˚ / High 88˚ Scattered Storms
Sunday Low 66˚ / High 89˚ Isolated Storms
Monday Low 68˚ / High 87˚ Scattered Storms