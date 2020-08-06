Another day of beautiful weather is slated across southcentral Kentucky on Thursday. It’ll be a few degrees warmer than Wednesday, but still comfortable. The heat and humidity steadily rise as we finish the work week and head into the weekend, with isolated storm chances holding off until Sunday. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday: 86°/ 62° Mostly Sunny
Friday: 88˚/ 62˚ Mostly Sunny
Saturday: 91˚/ 66˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday: 93˚/ 71˚ Scattered Storms
Monday: 92˚/ 72˚ Scattered Storms
