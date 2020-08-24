Toasty temperatures pair with mostly sunny skies Monday bringing us back to the reality that it's still August. Thanks to a couple of high pressures to our South, we’ll make a run for the 90-degree mark today in addition to humid conditions setting in as a result of pluming moist air from the Gulf. The sunny and hot trend continues until the end of the work week where shower and storm chances return. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday: 89°/ 67° Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: 91°/ 69° Sunny
Wednesday:90°/ 69° Slight Chance T-Storms
Thursday: 87°/ 71° Chance T-Storms
Friday: 88°/ 72° Chance T-Storms
