Toasty temperatures pair with mostly sunny skies Monday bringing us back to the reality that it's still August. Thanks to a couple of high pressures to our South, we’ll make a run for the 90-degree mark today in addition to humid conditions setting in as a result of pluming moist air from the Gulf. The sunny and hot trend continues until the end of the work week where shower and storm chances return. For more forecast info, see ​http://wxornotBG.com​. 

Monday: 89°/ 67°  Mostly Sunny

Tuesday: 91°/ 69°  Sunny

Wednesday:90°/ 69° Slight Chance T-Storms

Thursday: 87°/ 71° Chance T-Storms

Friday: 88°/ 72° Chance T-Storms

