A sunny, tranquil pattern will remain in place for the first half of the new work week. We’ll have to keep eyes on the remains of Tropical Storm Beta on Thursday into Friday, as it could bring weather impacts to our vicinity. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG. http://wxornotbg.om/com.

Monday: High 76˚/ Low 49˚ Mostly Sunny

Tuesday: High 77˚/ Low 50˚ Partly Sunny

Wednesday: High 74°/ Low 55° Increasing Clouds

Thursday: High 72°/ Low 52° Scattered Storms

Friday: High 77˚/ Low 59˚ Scattered Showers

Meteorologist, founder of WxOrNotBG.com

