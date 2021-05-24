Sunshine will dominate for one final day Tuesday across the area, as temps return to about 90. An approaching cold front will fire off scattered storm chances Wednesday, a few of which could become strong. We’ll keep chances for rain and storms through at least the end of the workweek. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Tuesday: Low 65˚ / High 91˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: Low 67˚ / High 85˚ Scattered Storms
Thursday: Low 69˚ / High 86˚ Scattered Storms
Friday: Low 67˚ / High 82˚ Storms Likely
Saturday: Low 61˚ / High 77˚ Scattered Showers
