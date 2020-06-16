Tuesday begins under rays of sunshine, but scattered clouds will arrive through the afternoon. It’ll remain comfortable in the heat and humidity department, with highs hanging out in the low 80s. Isolated afternoon storms are possible Thursday, and hot, muggy conditions will become more prevalent as we move toward the weekend. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Tuesday: High 83/Low 58, mostly sunny
- Wednesday: High 86/Low 60, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 88/Low 63, isolated afternoon storms
- Friday: High 91/Low 65, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 94/Low 67, isolated storms
