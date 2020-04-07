Partly sunny skies will coincide with swift, southerly winds Tuesday, which will keep above-average temperatures in the forecast. Much of the same can be expected Wednesday – albeit with an isolated shower or two – before attention turns to Wednesday night, when a stout cold front plows southeast over the area. This will bring likely shower and storm chances to the area, some of which could become severe. For more forecast information, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Tuesday: High 80/Low 58, partly sunny
- Wednesday: High 79/Low 65, partly cloudy
- Thursday: High 59/Low 47, decreasing clouds
- Friday: High 56/Low 38, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 64/Low 37, isolated showers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.