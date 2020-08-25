Quiet weather continues Tuesday thanks to a high that is gripping the area. Lots of sun will help bring the high temperature down to the low 90s, with dew points in the low 70s making it feel a bit muggy. Similar conditions will carry over to Wednesday, but we will begin to feel and see the remnants of Tropical Storm Laura. Beginning late Wednesday and through Thursday and Friday, we run the chance of seeing some showers and storms. For more forecast information, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Tuesday: High 91/Low 68, sunny
- Wednesday: High 91/Low 69, sunny/slight chance of thunderstorms
- Thursday: High 86/Low 72, chance of thunderstorms
- Friday: High 86/Low 71, chance of thunderstorms
- Saturday: High 86/Low 71, chance of thunderstorms
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.