Another comfortable day is in store across the area, with thermometers holding in the low 80s. Scattered rain and storm chances will arrive Wednesday into Thursday, thanks to the leftovers of Hurricane Sally. A passing cold front will follow, setting us up for a crisp, fall-like weekend. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Tuesday: High 83/Low 57, partly sunny
- Wednesday: High 80/Low 65, scattered showers
- Thursday: High 78/Low 65, scattered storms
- Friday: High 74/Low 60, partly sunny
- Saturday: High 73/Low 54, mostly sunny
