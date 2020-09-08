Sunny, hot and humid will remain the name of the weather game Tuesday as thermometers hit the low 90s. Conditions won’t change much Wednesday or Thursday, but rain chances return Friday. For more forecast information, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Tuesday: High 90/Low 65, mostly sunny
- Wednesday: High 87/Low 66, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 86/Low 65, partly sunny
- Friday: High 82/Low 60, isolated storms
- Saturday:High 79/Low 64, isolated storms
