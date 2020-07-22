Another day of partly sunny, muggy conditions is in store for southcentral Kentucky. A cold front approaching form the northwest will keep chances for scattered, strong storms around as well. Expect a similar setup Thursday and Friday, with drier conditions arriving this weekend. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Wednesday: High 91/Low 73, scattered storms
- Thursday: High 89/Low 72, scattered storms
- Friday: High 90/Low 72, scattered storms
- Saturday: High 93/Low 73, isolated afternoon storms
- Sunday: High 92/Low 72, isolated afternoon storms
