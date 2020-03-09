Increasing clouds will join very strong southerly winds Monday that will escort high temperatures to around 70 degrees. Widespread shower and storm chances follow into Tuesday before a brief lull in activity Tuesday night. A series of disturbances will start Wednesday, bringing rain chances back for much of the remaining week. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Monday: High 69/Low 44, showers likely
- Tuesday: High 66/Low 55, showers/storms likely
- Wednesday: High 65/Low 47, scattered showers/storms
- Thursday: High 70/Low 48, scattered storms
- Friday: High 62/Low 53, scattered storms
