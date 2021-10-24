Scattered storm chances will accompany a passing warm front today. A major warming trend will see highs hit the low 80s this afternoon. More likely chances for showers and storms follow tonight into Monday with a passing cold front; some could be strong. Brisk westerly winds will bring temperatures down significantly by Tuesday, when some of us may not escape the 50s for highs. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday Low 54˚ / High 82˚ Scattered Storms
Monday Low 60˚ / High 71˚ Storms Likely
Tuesday Low 42˚ / High 61˚ Partly Sunny
Wednesday Low 40˚˚ / High 64˚ Scattered Showers
Thursday Low 47˚ / High 63˚ Scattered Storms