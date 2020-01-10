Hit-and-miss rain showers early will become more scattered as we get into Friday afternoon. It’ll be very breezy and warm, with highs in the mid- to upper 60s. A passing cold front brings widespread shower and strong storm chances Saturday, before cooler, calmer conditions arrive to finish out the weekend. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Friday: High 69/Low 53, scattered showers/storms
- Saturday: High 72/Low 55, showers/storms likely
- Sunday: High 52/Low 38, partly sunny
- Monday: High 60/Low 42, increasing clouds
- Tuesday: High 66/Low 46, showers/storms likely
