Partly to mostly sunny skies will accompany highs in the 80s again Friday. A weak cold front will also create pop-up shower or storm chances. Saturday will be similar, just a few degrees warmer. This will be followed by a passing cold front Sunday afternoon into Sunday night that’ll bring the possibility of strong storms to the area. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Friday: High 81/Low 62, scattered storms
- Saturday: High 84/Low 63, scattered storms
- Sunday: High 83/Low 64, showers/storms likely
- Monday: High 71/Low 58, scattered showers
- Tuesday: High 65/Low 53, scattered showers
