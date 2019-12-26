Mostly cloudy skies will be present Thursday, thanks to moisture streaming in with southerly winds. A few sprinkles will also be a possibility, while temperatures remain 15 to 20 degrees above average. Friday will be very similar, just a few degrees cooler. A strong storm system will arrive late Saturday into Sunday, bringing our next significant chance for measurable rainfall. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Thursday: High 65/Low 43, mostly cloudy
- Friday: High 61/Low 49, cloudy
- Saturday: High 67/Low 45, PM showers likely
- Sunday: High 65/Low 56, showers/storms likely
- Monday: High 47/Low 36, mostly sunny
