Warmer temps continue till week's end By LANDON HAMPTON WxOrNotBG.com Nov 2, 2022

Warmer conditions follow through the end of the work week under rays of sunshine; rain chances follow this weekend. For more forecast info, see https://wxornotBG.com.

Wednesday Low 50˚ / High 72˚ Mostly Sunny
Thursday Low 47˚ / High 75˚ Mostly Sunny 
Friday Low 51° / High 77° Mostly Sunny
Saturday Low 52˚ / High 79˚ Scattered Showers
Sunday Low 55˚ / High 74˚ Scattered Storms