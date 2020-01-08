High pressure will keep nice weather conditions around Wednesday. Clouds will increase Thursday, with well above-average temperatures in place as well. Hit-and-miss rain chances follow Thursday night, with rounds of heavy rain and strong storms anticipated late Friday through Saturday. For more forecast details, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Wednesday: High 51/Low 29, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 61/Low 36, scattered PM showers
- Friday: High 68/Low 53, scattered showers/storms
- Saturday: High 63/Low 55, showers/storms likely
- Sunday: High 52/Low 38, partly sunny
