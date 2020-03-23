Isolated showers will give way to partly cloudy skies Monday. It’ll be warmer than the past weekend, with highs reaching into the 60s. Likely shower and storms return to the forecast Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. A few storms could be strong, so we will monitor them closely. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Monday: High 60/Low 47, isolated morning showers
- Tuesday: High 64/Low 44, afternoon showers/storms likely
- Wednesday: High 62/Low 50, partly cloudy
- Thursday: High 77/Low 45, scattered afternoon showers
- Friday: High 80/Low 60, showers/storms likely
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.