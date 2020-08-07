A warming trend continues Friday into the weekend as the mercury makes a run back to the low 90s. It’ll remain somewhat comfortable today, before that dreaded humidity makes a return Saturday into Sunday. With the peak heating of the afternoon, a few isolated storms will be possible. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.

Friday: 89˚/ 63˚ Mostly Sunny

Saturday: 90˚/ 65˚ Mostly Sunny

Sunday: 93˚/ 71˚ Scattered Storms

Monday: 92˚/ 73˚ Scattered Storms

Tuesday: 91˚/ 71˚ Isolated Storms

