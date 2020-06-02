Partly to mostly sunny skies will again reside across southcentral Kentucky on Tuesday. It will be warmer and more humid, as highs firmly lodge themselves in the upper 80s and low 90s. Ever hotter, more humid weather follows Wednesday before pop-up storm chances return as we roll into the back half of the week. For more forecast information, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Tuesday: High 89/Low 59, mostly sunny
- Wednesday: High 90/Low 66, isolated afternoon storms
- Thursday: High 88/Low 67, scattered storms
- Friday: High 90/Low 69, scattered storms
- Saturday: High 91/Low 67, isolated storms
