The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Wesley Blake Anderson, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, flagrant nonsupport; notice to appear.
Gary Leo Barnett, 62, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault (domestic), first-degree strangulation, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree persistent felony offender; $15,000 cash bond; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than four grams, cocaine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 10 dosage units), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 10 dosage units), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 120 dosage units), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
William Anthony Brown, 26, homeless, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; $1,000 unsecured bond.
Charles Christopher Burgett, 48, Hendersonville, Tenn., theft by failure to make required disposition of property valued at $10,000 or more; notice to appear.
Michael R. Butrum, 36, 3155 Merry Oaks Railton Road, Smiths Grove, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belt, failure to notify the department of transportation of change of address; transfer bond.
Craig Deandre Byrd, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Alyssa Kendra Osbourne, aka Alyssa Kendra Osborne, 46, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Robert Allen Carter, 40, Westmoreland, Tenn., tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree disorderly conduct; transfer bond.
Christopher Shane Chaney, 35, 218 Oak St., operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth or greater offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belts, failure to notify the department of transportation of change of address, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Jeremy David Cline, 42, 1871 Boiling Springs Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register/transfer motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with an expired operator’s license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, failure to wear seat belts, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Christopher Allen Concentine, 52, 212 Hanover Court, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Zachary Cooper, 18, 375 Goshen Church North Road, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more; transfer bond.
Lucio E. Diaz, 46, 613 Gordon Ave., Apt. D, first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), reckless driving; transfer bond.
Patrick Sean Fallon, 28, homeless, first-degree promoting contraband, possession of marijuana, third-degree terroristic threatening; $1,000 unsecured bond.
Charles Matthew Finn Jr., 51, 1105 Beauty Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Terry Dale Finn, 33, 5301 Scottsville Road, Lot 168, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Anthony Shane Gipe, 33, 1801 Morgantown Road, No. 291, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper passing; transfer bond.
Cody Wayne Gates, 30, 670 Mount Olivet Road, No. 25, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Michelle Lea Gidcumb, 49, Tompkinsville, second-degree manslaughter; transfer bond.
Donald Eugene Gipe Jr., 59, 1540 River St., No. 119, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Timothy Lee Heltsley, 61, 3544 Three Springs Road, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Codi Joe Henson, 34, 181 McFadden Station Road, Apt. A, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Javier Hernandez-Cerrito, 21, 300 Vance Lane, four counts of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Weldon Greg Huston, 39, 1063 Armstrong St., Russellville, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Harley William Jessie, 28, 5540 Louisville Road, Apt. D, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure to notify the department of transportation of change of address, failure to or improper signal, rear license plate not illuminated; transfer bond.
Christal Lynn Jones, 37, 1740 River St., Apt. 22, flagrant nonsupport; notice to appear.
Kystamion Jovough Kawai, 29, 1428 Salem Circle, first-degree strangulation, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Matthew Jason Kinkade, 38, 1516 Parkhurst Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Christopher Aloysius Lancaster, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault by complicity, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree persistent felony offender; $250,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Melvin Lee McCathren, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Frankie Thomas Rogers, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Shane Aaron Miller, 47, 513 W. 10th Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
Joseph Alan Mitchell Jr., 38, 1117 Kentucky St., first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Benjamin Scott Morgan, 29, 2024 Mount Union Church Road, Smiths Grove, first-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Jay J. Norris, 50, 2035 N. Alexander Creek Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle with an expired operator’s license, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt; $2,500 cash bond.
Favio Perex, aka Favio Perez, 38, 224 E. 13th Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Nicole Lopez Perez, 31, 5152 Glen Lily Road, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
Kelvin Wayne Roach Jr., 38, 1592 E. Cleveland Ave., Glasgow, flagrant nonsupport; notice to appear.
Timothy Wayne Russell, 36, 963 Pruitt Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; transfer bond.
Michael Lynn Rust, 60, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Joshua Ray Short, 37, 6333 New Bowling Green Road, Glasgow, theft by deception of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Nicholas Ryan Shultz, 21, 1502 Stubbins St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Alex Bernard Tooley, 53, c/o Barren County Detention Center, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Joshua David Walkup, 36, 455 W.E. Cole Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Sarah A. Watkins, 18, 670 Mount Olivet Road, No. 63, first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (less than 21 years of age, aggravating circumstances); $2,500 unsecured bond.
Sarah Annette Whitaker, 48, 488 Bethel Lane, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to or improper signal; transfer bond.
Tiffany Nicole Wilder, 33, 3272 Elrod Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Antonio Marsonel Wilson, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Brandon Boyd Young, 40, 509 Threlkel Ferry Road, flagrant nonsupport, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.