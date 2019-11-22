The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Jeremiah Christian Boling, 27, 466 N. Campbell Road, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Tommy Dewayne Cantrell, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, fourth-degree assault (domestic, third or greater offense within five years), violation of a Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Jessica Marie Criswell, 33, 225 W. 14th Ave., two counts first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth); $5,000 cash bond.
Sara B. Durbin, 25, 222 E. Poplar St., Scottsville, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond.
Christopher Michael Jones, 26, 136 N. Dickerson St., Park City, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond.
Carlos Jermaine Fugate, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, first-degree strangulation, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, fourth-degree assault (domestic), second-degree fleeing or evading police, violation of a Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.; $10,000 cash bond.
Osei Jawaan Jones, 33, Stone Mountain, Ga., 15 counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Van Nathaniel Collins, 57, Senoia, Ga., four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; transfer bond.
John Edward Glasper, 56, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $2,500 cash bond.
Daniel Jermaine Hunter, 34, Atlanta, three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $5,000 cash bond.
Crystal Lynn Massey, 36, 251 Blue Level Providence Road, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Koti Ane Olds, 30, 287 N. Campbell Road, Lot 95, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Steven James Phelps, 36 1204 Vine St., receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Margot Coirsdan Walker, 22, Cookeville, Tenn., custodial interference; transfer bond.
Jonathan Parker Williams Jr. aka Johnathan Parker Williams Jr., 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, no operator's license, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Tyrek Lamar Williams, 20, 625 Fairdale Ave., receiving stolen property (firearm), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license; $5,000 cash bond.
Wendell Allen Bonds, 50, 1055 Payne St., first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drugs, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
James William Richardson Jr., 57, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 cash bond.
Tyler O'Shea Cline, 27, 844 Raleigh Wilson Road, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; transfer bond.
Shane Thomas Dukes, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; $2,500 cash bond.
Fernando Lopez-Lucero, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Jason Kyle Mock, 40, Sharon Grove, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, no operator's license, second-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Mudandaza Sendegeya, 44, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault; $25,000 cash bond.
Elijah Lee Shirley, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree robbery, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Kayla Leanne Jones, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree robbery, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 cash bond.
Joseph Paul Simmons, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct; $1,000 cash bond.
Robert Dewayne Smith, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Alexander Gerald Chant, 20, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Geneva Beth Johnson, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units), possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond.
Anthony Eugene Woods, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth or greater offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI (third offense within 10 years), reckless driving, resisting arrest, menacing, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, speeding, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
