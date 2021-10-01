The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Erica Labramada Abrenzosa, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, resisting arrest, third-degree terroristic threatening, reckless driving, no operator’s license, failure to or improper signal, speeding; $1,000 cash bond.
Haylea Brooke Allen, 33, 11682 Cemetery Road, first-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fourth-degree assault (domestic), violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; $2,500 cash bond.
Jose Tomas Alvarado, 43, 403 Dorchester Drive, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance; transfer bond.
Ryan Baylor Bartlett, 21, 1238 College St., #3, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Asante Deshawn Beck, 27, address unknown, flagrant nonsupport; $2,500 cash bond.
Cornelius Monta Bluett, 39, c/o Bullitt County Detention Center, flagrant nonsupport, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Joy Danielle Bonds, 41, 478 E. Maple St., Scottsville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, third-degree criminal trespassing; transfer bond.
Amy Nicole Bragg, 44, 17440 Louisville Road, Smiths Grove, theft by deception valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Sheridan Nicole Brooks, 23, 1618 Vosswood Way, first-degree criminal mischief; $1,000 cash bond.
Javonna Lamont Buford, 45, 420 Sumpter Ave., second-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Alexander Gerald Chant, 22, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than four grams, cocaine), first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Michael Ray Cherry, 40, 205 Walker St., Apt. C, Franklin, theft of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Travis Martin Cline, 35, 471 The Bridge Road, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Brittany Nicole Thompson, 31, 4767 Scottsville Road, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; $1,000 cash bond.
Nathan Todd Daugherty, 32, 1001 Dexterville Oak Road, Morgantown, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Dakota A. Ferrill, 32, 974 Bill Dedman Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Christopher Michael Ford, 48, 121B Riverside Benleo Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; notice to appear; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Jericho Blanco Garcia, 36, 1985 Ada Way, Apt. C, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); transfer bond.
Neil Matthew Hall, 46, homeless, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, third-degree criminal mischief; $1,000 cash bond.
Julian A. Hanna, 31, 1333 Collegeview Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Shawn Sherman Houchin, 45, 272 Northridge Drive, first-degree promoting contraband, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Terry Gene Huddleston, 56, 1424 Indianola St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Trevor Allen Jewell, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Daniel Thomas Jones, 43, 519 N. High St., Franklin, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Joshua James Jones, 41, address unknown, theft by failure to make required disposition of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Paul Grant Lee, 29, 212 Hanover Court, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Christopher Wayne Lindsey, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to comply with bicycle safety regulations; transfer bond.
Marcus Dewayne McCathren, 39, 2875 Glen Lily Road, fourth-degree assault (third or greater offense within five years, domestic), possession of marijuana; $2,500 cash bond.
Michael Rudolph Michniak, 54, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, third-degree terroristic threatening; $5,000 cash bond.
Antonio Carmelo Nieves, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Bobby Joe Nuckols III, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense within 10 years), failure of owner to maintain required insurance; $7,500 cash bond.
Malik Dequan Owens, 24, 226 Wesley Way, first-degree strangulation, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Randy Darrell Peay, 44, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, manufacturing methamphetamine, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, failure to or improper signal, speeding, improperly on left side of road, disregarding a stop sign, improper passing, disregarding a traffic control device, failure to illuminate head lamps, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Douglas Gene Poteet, 59, 919 Boatlanding Road, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; transfer bond; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $2,500 cash bond.
Michael Paul Rentfrow, 46, 3820 Old Nashville Road, Apt. A, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree criminal trespassing; $1,500 cash bond.
Jeffery Alan Ryan, 38, 1046 Cherry Alley, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $1,000 cash bond.
Efren Soto Silva, 23, 1500 Audubon Drive, first-degree bail jumping; $25,000 cash bond.
Joe Leroy Simelton, 34, 513 Coastal Ave., first-degree fleeing or evading police, license to be in possession, reckless driving, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jaime Teneal Stinson, 39, 110 Moncrief St., #35, Scottsville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Karl L. Terry, 41, address unknown, flagrant nonsupport; $2,500 cash bond.
Tara Kay Thomas, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, harassment, alcohol intoxication; transfer bond.
Jacy Rachael Wade, 36, 5510 Thomas Court, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, no or expired registration plates; transfer bond.
Ryan Smith Watkins, 27, 1229 Shawnee Way, first-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing; $2,500 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Bessie Ann Wood, 45, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth or greater offense within 10 years), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.